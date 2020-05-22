A metro Atlanta area resident is accused of threatening to kill a pair of local police after an incident at a home on Morningside Drive.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Darin Taylor Gantt, 51, Douglasville, made threats of violence against a woman and another man in Rome prompting them to call for police help.
When officers arrived, Gantt was abusive towards the officers and threatened to kill both of them.
Gantt is charged with two felony counts of obstruction of an officer, two felony counts of making terroristic threats & acts, along with misdemeanors for disorderly conduct and willful obstruction of officers.