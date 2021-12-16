Dekalb County man charged with obscene internet contact with a child By Olivia Morley OMorley@RN-T.com Olivia Morley Staff Writer Author email Dec 16, 2021 42 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A man from Dekalb County was arrested in Floyd County on obscene internet contact with a child.According to Floyd County Jail reports:Jeovani Tomes Ortega, 31, of Tucker, is also charged with felony criminal attempt to commit a felony. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Olivia Morley Staff Writer Author email Follow Olivia Morley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Latest e-Edition Rome News Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Local Events Trending Now Men accused of the shooting deaths of two sisters indicted in Alabama Rome-Floyd Sports Hall of Fame to auction bat signed by Atlanta Braves to help out Culberson family Woman sentenced to serve 10 years in prison in child, sex abuse case Fred Taylor remembered for leadership, vision, generosity Four-year-old child in serious condition after being struck by a car in West Rome Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists