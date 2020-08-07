A Rome man remained in jail without bond Friday morning following his arrest on charges related to a fight an altercation last year.
According to Floyd County Jail reports/warrants:
Antione Deante Knott, 28, was in a physical altercation with a woman on Dec. 20 and left a "visible open wound" under her left eye, an injury deep enough to send her to the hospital for treatment. He was also in violation of a conditional bond by having contact with the woman.
When stopped late Thursday night on North Broad Street, Knott had a small amount of marijuana, cocaine, Fentanyl, Xanax and the vehicle he was driving also had tinted windows that were too dark.
Knott is charged with felony aggravated stalking, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of cocaine and a probation violation. He is also charged with misdemeanor marijuana possession, drugs not in original container, battery under the Family Violence Act and a window tint violation.