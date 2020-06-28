The Dalton Daily Citizen News is reporting a debate over consolidating the city and county fire departments:
Some members of the Whitfield County Board of Commissioners and the Dalton City Council agreed in January to seek a study of ways their two fire departments could work better together, reduce costs and improve services, particularly how they handle medical calls.
But did they also agree that study should look at consolidating those two departments?
The men who negotiated that agreement have different answers to that question, and it could derail the jointly funded study.
Earlier this month, members of the City Council voted 4-0 to approve a $60,265 agreement with AP Triton of Napa, California, to study how fire services are delivered in Dalton and Whitfield County.
But on Monday, commissioners voted 4-0 to postpone a vote on the study until their July 13 meeting, when they hope to have a better understanding of what it would do.
