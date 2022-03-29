Dalton teen charged with sexually exploiting child Imani Beverly-Knox IBeverly@RN-T.com Imani Beverly-Knox Author email Mar 29, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A Dalton teen was charged with exploitation of children after officers reportedly found him in possession of images of child sexual abuse.According to Floyd County Jail reports:Nash Joseph Mitchell Thompson, 19, was charged with felony sexual exploitation of children. Thompson had content of a minor engaging in explicit conduct.He was released on bond Tuesday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Imani Beverly-Knox Author email Follow Imani Beverly-Knox Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Latest e-Edition Rome News Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Arrest made in hit and run that killed cyclist Lindale man sentenced to 30 years in prison, life on probation on child molestation charges Trump GOP kingmaking power to be tested after Georgia rally Ray, Bradley Man accused of Floyd carjackings charged with murder in Bartow County Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists