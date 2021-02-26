A Dalton man is charged with theft by receiving stolen property and multiple traffic violations after he led police on a chase early Friday morning, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Christopher Allen Beck, 44, was in possession of a stolen car when he committed several misdemeanor traffic violations.
He is charged with stop violation, failure to obey traffic control devices, driving while license suspended, driving on the wrong side of the road, fleeing from police, driving under the influence, failure to maintain lane and willful obstruction of officers.
He was arrested on Woods Road and held on a $10,100 bond Friday.