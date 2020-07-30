A Dallas man was arrested on warrants charging him with felony aggravated assault on an officer and fleeing that stemmed from a car chase that took place back in May.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Griffin Thomas Henson, 20, of Dallas, was driving recklessly around Floyd County on May 22, going over 90 miles an hour and turning into the path of oncoming traffic. He ran a stop sign on Blacks Bluff Road and passed double yellow lines.
He also hit an officer's vehicle with the stolen vehicle he was driving. The Dallas man later got out of the car and fled on foot. He was later arrested on related warrants from South Carolina.
Henson is charged with felony theft by receiving stolen property, four counts of speeding, two counts of improper passing, running a stop sign, driving without a tag and failure to yield.
He remained in jail without bond Thursday.