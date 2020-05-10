A Washington, D.C., man traveled to Floyd County to engage in sexual acts with someone he believed was under the age of 16, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Curtis Allen Min, 42, of Washington, D.C., had been in contact online with someone he thought was under the age of 16. Min described sex acts he wanted to do with the minor and arranged a meeting in Floyd County to do them.
When he arrived at the agreed upon location, he ran from the four Floyd County police officers who were waiting. During the chase, one officer lost his radio and body camera but Min was apprehended. Police found marijuana in his possession.
Min is charged with felony attempted child molestation and obscene internet contact with a child. He is also charged with misdemeanor marijuana possession, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and interference with government property.
Min remained in jail Sunday with no bond.