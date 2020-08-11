A bike rider who was stopped by police for riding on Shorter Avenue without a headlight around 9 p.m. Monday also faces a felony drug charge, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Stephen Heath Massengale, 48, was stopped by police near railroad tracks off Iron Street for riding at night without a light on his bike. Police found two smoking pipes with methamphetamine residue on Massengale.
In addition to the felony possession of methamphetamine charge, Massengale was charged with having drugs not in an original container and an equipment violation for failing to have a light on his bike