A Rome man and woman were taken into custody Sunday night after taking items valued at more than $600 from the East Rome Walmart, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Garry Allen Singleton, 58, and Florence Kay Ferguson, 65, were arrested at their residence on Rutledge Street and charged with felony theft by taking.
Singleton accused of stealing an iPhone 12, multiple debit/credit cards and driver's license. Those items were later found in the possession of Singleton and Ferguson at their home on Rutledge Street.