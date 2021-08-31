The Floyd County Police Department partnered with Floyd Against Drugs to release a video podcast concerning opioids and overdoses, including how to identify an overdose, the response plan for an opioid overdose and the Georgia Amnesty Law.
FCPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Chris Fincher sat down with Ansley Silvers of FAD to talk about the state of drug use in Floyd County.
"There's such a stigma along with drug use that people don't want to talk about it," Silvers said.
Fincher said that prescription pills have become easier for people to access over the years. More recently, fentanyl has become one of the most dangerous opioids for overdose deaths.
According to Silvers, more than half of young people get prescription pills from a medicine cabinet at home.
"It's critical that we know what the current trends are and what the risks are and that we dispose of (medications) properly," she said.
FAD hosts drug drop offs every few months around the area to allow people to safely dispose of their unused prescriptions. The next one will take place at Redmond Regional Medical Center on Oct. 24 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
A person overdosing typically has blue/gray lips and will possibly be either snoring or gurgling. They also don't respond to stimuli and can't be woken up.
If you come across a person with these symptoms, call 911 and stay on the line. You should then put the person into a recovery position to keep their airway open in case they get sick.
To do this, lift the arm and tuck it under the person's face, then lift their leg and roll them over.
The pair also talked about the Georgia 911 Medical Amnesty Law, which was established in 2014 and offers protections against prosecution for those reporting or suffering from an overdose.
"The quicker you get attention to somebody, the better the chances are (for that person to survive)," Fincher said.
Essentially, the law protects those who call 911 to report an overdose, as well as those suffering from the overdose, from arrest for having small amounts of illegal drugs as well as alcohol.
The law also gives protections for those who are on probation or parole who are attempting to seek medical assistance for a person or are themselves suffering from an overdose.
"If there has been any kind of overdose, whether it's drugs or alcohols, call for help, even if you're under age or in possession," Silvers said. "You have protection under the medical amnesty law because you acted in good faith."
You can watch the full video on the Floyd County Police Department's YouTube channel or on their Facebook page.