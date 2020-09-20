Floyd County police making a traffic stop on Turner McCall Boulevard late Friday found a large amount of marijuana, oxycodone, Xanax, THC wax, a marijuana grinder, a digital scale and a couple of weapons in the vehicle.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Megan Elizabeth Adams, 31 and Aaron Ashton Gibson, 28, were in the vehicle where the drugs and two guns were found.
Both Adams and Gibson are charged with the felonies possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, possession of marijuana and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, along with misdemeanor possession of drug related objects.
Gibson was additionally charged with felony possession of Schedule I, II, and IV controlled substances and misdemeanor having drugs not in the original container.