A public works employee who supervised prison work details pleaded guilty in federal court to accepting bribes and providing inmates with drugs.
According to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office:
Michael L. Jones, a certified corrections officer, pleaded guilty to providing inmates with methamphetamine, marijuana and tobacco between April and September of 2019 at the Rome/Floyd Recycling Center. Jones had worked with inmates at the facility since June 20, 2017.
The investigation initially began internally at the Floyd County Prison but was turned over to the Georgia Department of Corrections because of the size and scope of the case, according to Warden Mike Long.
According to the release, Jones conspired to collect contraband packages from the friends and families of prison inmates -- usually $200 per package. He then gave those packages to inmates working at the recycling center, who would smuggle them into the prison.
Typically, the inmates or their associates paid Jones via Cash App.
"[Jones] never worked for the prison, he actually worked for public works," Long said. "The county hires other employees and send them to school to get certified."
Long said he believes Jones, who is from Chattooga County, had been previously certified through another prison and then hired by Floyd County to work at the recycling facility. He said the prison has 18 detail officers of their own, but Jones wasn't one of them.
“Correctional officers across the state serve our citizens by faithfully executing their duties with integrity,” said U.S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak. “Jones, however, violated both the oath of his office and the law when he provided drugs to prison inmates. As a result, Jones must now account for his betrayal of trust.”
The Floyd County Correctional Institution, as it is formally called, is a medium-security prison that houses state and county offenders, and provides a general labor force that supports Floyd County government in various capacities.