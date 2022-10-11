Floyd County Commissioners met Tuesday night to discuss the progress to the 2023 Comprehensive Plan Update and to further discuss their annual Audit Findings regarding procedural concerns with the Clerk of Court's Office.
Clerk of Court Barbara Penson and her staff spoke with officials regarding the county's outside auditor's annual Audit Findings, which indicated a lack of financial controls and regular lack of maintaining a general ledger, insisting their issue continues to be a lack of training for herself and her staff and a lack of support from the ICON software company used by the court.
Penson indicated that the company that owns ICON software had been purchased, and they have had serious issues receiving the training and support they require.
County Commission Chairman Wright Bagby stated he was encouraged by the progress being made, stating "lines of communication are cleared and we're very optimistic that the problems will be solved."
Rome-Floyd planning director Artagus Newell spoke with commissioners regarding the 2023 Comprehensive Plan, explaining that the usual five year update to the Comprehensive Plan has been especially difficult due to new laws passed in Georgia.
These laws changed the five year update, which is is usually just a "report of accomplishments," to a much more robust update. "And if we're not in full compliance with government status, we're no longer able to request grants or issue permits" Newell said.
City and county officials will begin outreach in November, hoping to encourage community involvement via Rome and Floyd County's websites.
There were also two proclamations read into the record. The first was to announce that October is National Arts and Humanities Month, celebrating the tremendous contribution of arts and humanities to our country.
The second proclamation was to celebrate the work being done by the TigerFlight Foundation, whose goal is to "inspire youths and adults to become pilots in command of their own lives." (https://www.tigerflightfoundation.org/)
County officials also indicated that the local income sales tax negotiations are proceeding well, indicating that they should be keeping to timeline that Commissioners set earlier this month with a special called Joint Services Committee meeting on Nov. 1 at Rome’s City Hall to review the LOST status.
Assuming all are in agreement, officials tentatively scheduled a joint meeting of the full commissions for Nov. 15 at 2 p.m. at the Emergency Operations Center on East 12th Street for a full vote between the City of Rome, Floyd County and Cave Spring.
The first reading of re-zoning requests for a property at 49 Hammond Drive, a property at 231 Bass Ferry Road and a property at 205 Todd St. were read into the official record.
Public hearings and the final decisions are scheduled for the board’s Oct. 25 meeting.
The following items in the consent agenda were all unanimously approved:
- A new application for wine and beer package sales and a self-service fuel dispensing station to Vivek Patel at Citgo Food Mart, 3560 Alabama Highway.
- Purchasing to award a bid to Mendola Consultants for auditing services for personal property at the tax assessors office in the amount of $27,150.
- The Richard B. Russell Regional Airport is asking officials to consider approving the Airport Capitol Improvement Program from FY2024 through FY2028.
The following items of new business were also unanimously approved:
- The tax assessors office is seeking approval of a quote from GMASS to provide services for property evaluation, which will require a budget revision in the amount of $28,600.
- The county manager’s office is requesting approval of an agreement with NextRequest, for managing Open Records Requests, which will require a budget increase of $8,388.
- Facilities Management requests approval of a contract with Georgia Power for an LED lighting project at the Health Department, which will require a budget increase of $2,385.
The next meeting of the County Commissioners will be Tuesday Oct. 25 at the County Administration Building located at Twelve E. Fourth Ave.