A case involving a local elected official has been referred to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, according to law enforcement officials.
GBI Special Agent Joe Montgomery confirmed there is an open case involving Gordon County Commission Chair Becky Hood.
“We were called on the 26th of last month by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office to assist,” Montgomery said concerning the investigation.
He did not reveal what the allegations are concerning Hood, or whether or not she is the sole focus of the investigation.
Both the Gordon County District Attorney and Sheriff’s offices have recused themselves from the case because of Hood's role in the county government, according to Montgomery.
The GBI is currently stuck in a holding pattern as they wait on the Georgia Attorney General’s office to appoint a special prosecutor for the investigation. That's a common occurrence in cases involving elected officials according to Montgomery.
The Calhoun Times has reached out to Hood for comment.