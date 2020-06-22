A 19-year-old Coosa man was still in jail early Monday on accusations that he had THC oil as well as a firearm during the commission of a crime, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Christopher Bishop was arrested late Saturday near the intersection of Woodbine Avenue and Lavender Drive. Police say he had THC infused oil and less than an ounce of marijuana. He is charged with possession of a schedule I controlled substance, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and less than an ounce of marijuana.