A Coosa man has been seriously injured in a one vehicle wreck on Georgia Loop 1 near its intersection with Black's Bluff Road west of Rome Saturday afternoon.
According to Floyd County Police PFC Baker Harbin:
A vehicle was westbound on the loop around 12:30 Saturday afternoon, heading toward Coosa when the driver veered into the median, near the intersection with Black's Bluff Road. The driver overcorrected and came all the way back across the highway before leaving the pavement a second time and hitting a steep embankment which caused the car to roll several times.
The driver was rushed to Floyd Medical Center with serious injuries.