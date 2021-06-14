A Coosa man has become the latest victim of a fatal automobile wreck in Floyd County.
According to Floyd County Police PFC Baker Harbin:
Sherman Ronald Waits, 72, died Saturday afternoon from injuries sustained in a one vehicle wreck on Georgia Loop 1 near its intersection with Black's Bluff Road west of Rome Saturday afternoon.
The vehicle driven by Waits was westbound on the loop around 12:30 p.m. Saturday, heading toward Coosa when the driver veered into the median, just south of the intersection with Black's Bluff Road.
Waits overcorrected and came all the way back across the highway before leaving the pavement a second time and hitting a steep embankment which caused the car to roll several times.
Waits was rushed to Floyd Medical Center where he was pronounced dead a short time later.