A Polk County man who was stopped on Sheridan Drive in Rome Thursday night faces multiple felony charges after he broke and ran from police officers.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Justin Darnell Coleman, 29, of Rockmart was driving a Lexus in Rome around 8 p.m. Thursday night when he was stopped by police. Coleman got out of the vehicle and ran. When he was finally apprehended he is alleged to have physically fought with officers before he was finally subdued.
After he was handcuffed, police recovered a .40 caliber Glock handgun on Coleman.
Coleman is charged with felony obstruction of an officer, possession of a knife or firearm during the commission of a crime, theft by receiving stolen property and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He also faces misdemeanors for battery, driving on a suspended or revoked license and obstruction of officers.