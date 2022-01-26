College Park man charged with burglary at Connect Store By Olivia Morley OMorley@RN-T.com Olivia Morley Staff Writer Author email Jan 26, 2022 33 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A Fulton County man is charged with felony second degree burglary after he reportedly broke into Connection Store at 4376 Martha Berry Highway and took $1,000 from the cash register.According to Floyd County Jail reports:Brian Dornell Houston, 38, of College Park, is accused of burgling the store in December 2020. He was held without bond Wednesday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Olivia Morley Staff Writer Author email Follow Olivia Morley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Latest e-Edition Rome News Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Local Events Trending Now Only 2 defendants remain in Ghost Face Gangster racketeering case Two Rome natives make 'Most Influential Georgians' list The Varsity plans on Spider Webb Drive approved by board of adjustments Groundbreaking set for $20 million South Meadows project in South Rome How a powerful company convinced Georgia to let It bury toxic waste in groundwater Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists