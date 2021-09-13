A Cobb County man is charged with two counts of Schedule I controlled substance possession and two counts of firearm possession during commission of certain felonies.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
After being pulled over for not obeying a stop sign Friday afternoon, Armani Joseph Washington, 26, of Powder Springs, admitted he had marijuana in the vehicle, as well as two firearms, a bag of illegal mushrooms and a THC vape pen.
He is also charged with misdemeanor marijuana possession.
He was released on bond over the weekend.