About $200 worth of clothes were stolen from a laundromat at 1904 North Broad St. in Rome.
According to Rome Police Department reports:
A woman told police she was drying her clothes Sunday night when she had to go home briefly. The woman left her clothes in the dryer. Upon returning to the laundromat, she discovered all of her children's clothes had been stolen.
The woman contacted the owner of the laundromat to view video surveillance. The woman stated the video showed a white female with red hair removed the clothes from the dryer and exited the laundromat with them.