An assortment of six shavers and clippers valued at $570 were removed from a beauty store on the 1400 block of Turner McCall Boulevard Tuesday.
According to Rome Police Department reports:
The complainants, the store's owner and an employee, told police a medium build, Black female about 5'3" possibly wearing a short yellow/blonde hair wig, exited the store with hundreds of dollars worth of unpaid merchandise.
The complainants told police the woman then entered what looked like a white Chevrolet HHR with gold pin stripes and a handicap license plate.
The owner told police the issue has been ongoing, as the same woman allegedly took merchandise from the store on Aug. 25. The complainants also mentioned the woman had a driver with her on both occasions.
The woman has yet to be identified.