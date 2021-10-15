A Cleveland woman reportedly stole a credit card, car and firearms from a man who passed away back in August and September.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Tonya Adelle Meredith, 43, charged over $2,400 to the man's Capital One credit card after he passed away on Aug. 5. She also took multiple firearms and a 2006 Honda Ridgeline from the man's property.
She also took a notary stamp without the notary stamp owner's permission and signed the notary's name on a last will and testament.
Meredith is charged with two counts of identity fraud, first degree forgery, theft by taking, theft by taking motor vehicle and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. She was held without bond Friday morning.