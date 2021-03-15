A Clayton County man is being held for the Clayton County and Walton County Sheriff's Offices after Rome police officers arrested him on felony criminal damage to property and misdemeanor marijuana possession charges, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
While answering a call for a domestic dispute, the officer reported that Dakota Gerald Lee Flannery, 24, Riverdale, ran from him upon arrival.
The officer was later called back to the scene, where he found broken a door frame, picture frame and desk chair at a room at the OYO Hotel. Flannery also had a plastic bag with less than an ounce of marijuana.