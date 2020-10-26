Deputies in Cherokee County, Alabama have arrested a Cedar Bluff man for trafficking in methamphetamine, reports stated.
According to a press release:
Deputies arrested Jonathon Matthew Nicholson, Cedar Bluff, while on patrol Sunday night. Deputies saw a vehicle run a stop sign on County Road 22 and when they activated the blue lights the driver threw a bag out the window. The driver then came to a stop near Piney on County Road 22.
The officers were able to retrieve the bag containing a significant amount of methamphetamine.
Nicholson was arrested and transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center on charges of drug trafficking, tampering with evidence and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.