A Cherokee County man was arrested in Floyd County Tuesday on accusations that he sent sexually explicit messages to someone he believed was under the age of 16.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Bernard Thompson, 47, travelled to Floyd County to engage in some of the sexual acts he described in the messages. Thompson, who is a convicted felon, also had a firearm.

Thompson is charged with felony obscene internet contact with a child, child molestation and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was held without bond Wednesday.

Recommended for you

Comments disabled.