A Georgia State Patrol officer based in Rome has been named the state's Georgia State Trooper of the Year.
Trooper First Class Stan Smith is a veteran of more than 30 years in law enforcement.
Sgt. Logan Gass, commander of Rome Post 38, said Smith has served the Northwest Georgia law enforcement community his entire adult life.
Prior to joining the GSP, Smith was a deputy sheriff in Chattooga County for 22 years.
"It's really something to be proud of," Gass said. "By the time people have reached the point in their career where they've been working for more than 30 years, they kind of slack up. But he's still trucking along and leads the post in enforcement efforts just about every month."
While Smith is a leader in terms of enforcement activity, Gass said he also understands that traffic enforcement is not the only way to make a positive impact.
Last year Smith made more than 1,100 contacts -- surpassing the next closest trooper by more than 400.
"Considering the changes in Georgia’s distracted driving laws, TFC Smith put particular emphasis on educating the public on the dangers associated with distracted driving and made more than 500 contacts with drivers who were driving while distracted," Gass said. "The motorists were either warned, cited appropriately, then educated as necessary."
Smith is often identifying problematic travel corridors and presenting ideas to his supervisors as to how improvements could be made.
"He not only identified areas where existing traffic control measures were lacking, but he proposed avenues of change that would be beneficial and safer for the motoring public," Gass said.