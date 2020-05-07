A Lyerly resident faces a felony drug charge after being found with meth at a traffic stop in West Rome, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Christopher Nicholas Hines, 38. was stopped by Rome Police near the intersection of Shorter Avenue and Lyons Drive around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday for an undisclosed traffic violation.
During a search of the vehicle, the officer recovered two open containers of beer and a pipe with methamphetamine in the bowl. Hines is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor driving on a suspended or revoked license, and having open containers of alcohol.