A 62-year-old Summerville man was arrested by Floyd County police after reportedly taking items from a railroad crossing at the intersection of Ga. 20 and Barker Road on Wednesday, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
John Jeffery Wade, 62, from Summerville, had a glass pipe with what appeared to be crack cocaine when searched by police.
Wade is charged with felony possession of cocaine, felony crossing a guard line with drugs or intoxicants and misdemeanor driving without a license, theft by taking and two counts of possession of drug related objects. He also faces a municipal parole violation.