A Summerville man faces a couple of felony charges after being stopped by Floyd County police on Shorter Avenue.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Shannon Keith Shadrick, 42, was arrested around 10 p.m. Sunday on Shorter Avenue at Holmes Avenue.
When asked to step out of his vehicle, Shadrick resisted officers. Police found a Schedule IV controlled substance and he attempted to crush it with his hands.
Shadrick is charged with with tampering with evidence, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, misdemeanor obstruction of officers and driving on a suspended license