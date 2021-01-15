A woman who was a passenger in a vehicle involved in a pursuit by Floyd County Police Thursday night was taken into custody on a drug charge after the vehicle was finally stopped.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Darion Elise Guice, 26, Silver Creek was in the vehicle when it was stopped at the intersection of Superior Drive and Industrial Boulevard in the Floyd County Industrial Park Thursday night around 9 p.m.
Police report they recovered a glass pipe with meth residue from the woman.
Guice was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and a misdemeanor for possession of drug related objects.