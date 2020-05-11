A man from College Park, who was clocked speeding by local police late Sunday night, faces a felony charge along with multiple traffic related offense after leading an officer on a high speed chase.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Shundarian Jamal Catron, 26, was arrested by Floyd County police after a chase Sunday night between 11:30 and midnight.
Police attempted to stop Catron for doing more than 70 miles per hour in a 55 mile per hour zone and Catron fled at speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour.
Catron is charged with felony fleeing and attempting to elude an officer along with misdemeanor driving on a suspended or revoked license, reckless driving, two counts of failure to obey a traffic control device and two counts of speeding