A Florida man led Alabama authorities on a chase into Georgia at speeds near 130 miles per hour Saturday before he lost control and abandoned his vehicle, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Anthony Lee Stewart, 35, of Miami, was arrested by Floyd County police early Sunday near the intersection of Old Cedartown Road and Park Street around.
He was clocked at 117 miles per hour and almost struck a Cave Spring police officer. Stewart was captured approximately four hours later near the area where he abandoned the vehicle.
Stewart is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine as well as misdemeanor possession of drug related objects, driving on a suspended or revoked license, reckless driving, failing to maintain a lane, fleeing or attempting to elude police, giving a false name and willful obstruction of an officer.