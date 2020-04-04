A Rome man is charged with felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance following a police chase Friday that ended when the suspect crashed into a police cruiser.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Duane Eugene Horton, 66, failed to yield to a marked city police vehicle before veering into an automobile dealership on U.S. 411 East and leading police on a chase down Chateau Drive at speeds near 80 miles per hour.
The chase ended when Horton hit the police cruiser near Sunset Drive. When he was pulled out of the vehicle, Horton was wearing a mask to conceal his identity and was found to be in possession of suspected synthetic marijuana.
In addition to the felony drug charge, Horton was charged with multiple misdemeanors including wearing a mask to conceal his identity, disorderly conduct, failing to maintain a lane, failing to obey a traffic device, a stop sign violation, reckless driving, fleeing or attempting to elude police, driving under the influence of drugs and operating a vehicle on approach of an authorized emergency vehicle.