Two men have been arrested in relation to two different wrecks that occurred back in February -- one of which killed two people and the other badly injured a 10-year-old girl who lost her leg.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Sameer Fadi Musleh, 20, was travelling 80 miles per hour in a marked 45 mph zone on Feb. 28 when he struck a 2016 Acadia driven by 61-year-old Pompilio Cornejo. His son, 18-year-old Jose Cornejo, was also riding in the vehicle.
Pompilio Cornejo was pronounced dead on the scene, while his son died 35 minutes later in one of the local hospitals.
Musleh is charged with two felony counts of first degree homicide by vehicle, misdemeanor reckless driving, too fast for conditions and failure to maintain lane.
Another man turned himself in to the Floyd County Sheriff's Office Wednesday on arrest warrants involving a wreck at the intersection of Ga. 20 West and Woods Road, reports stated.
According to the warrant:
While attempting to turn left onto Ga. 20 West without properly clearing westbound traffic, 30-year-old Brandon Thomas Byers, with a "reckless disregard for the motoring public," made the turn although his vision was obscured.
He was struck by a driver travelling west who had the right of way.
As a result of the crash, a 4-year-old had to have reconstructive surgery in his right shoulder and a 10-year-old girl lost her left foot after it was amputated.
The officer working the scene noticed Byers had a strong odor of marijuana and his eyes were bloodshot.
Byers is charged with two felony counts of serious injury by vehicle, two counts of endangering a child while driving under the influence, DUI and reckless driving. He was held on a $16,700 bond Thursday morning.