A tag light that was not functioning properly led to the arrest of a convicted felon in Cave Spring on both drug and firearms charges, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Robert Russell Tebow, 41, of Centre, Alabama, faces a long list of charges after he was pulled over by Cave Spring police Monday night for operating a vehicle without a tag light.
After producing a driver's license with one name on it and giving police a second name, police became suspicious and had a K-9 unit sniff the vehicle. That search turned up a glass smoking pipe with methamphetamine in it.
A quantity of oxycodone was also recovered along with a couple of firearms. Somewhere about that time the suspect gave police his real name and the officer discovered Tebow had a suspended license and was a convicted felon.
Tebow is charged with felonies for possession of firearms during the commission of a crime, possession of firearms by a convicted felon, possession of methamphetamine.and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.He is also charged with eight misdemeanor traffic offenses and possession of drug related objects.