A 31-year-old Centre man was arrested on July 9 after a brief standoff with officers at a campground just off of Weiss Lake Blvd, WEIS radio reported.
According to that report
Ronnie Overby barricaded himself inside a camper armed with a knife. Leesburg Police Chief Brent Grimes told the radio station that Overby made numerous threats to harm himself and others.
Police forced entry into the camper and tased Overby then arrested him.
Overby is charged with menacing-gun/knife/other weapon, disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, resisting arrest and public intoxication.
The Centre Police, Cedar Bluff Police, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, Floyd EMS and Leesburg Fire Department also provided assistance during the incident.