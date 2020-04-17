A Rome man pulled over for allegedly holding his cell phone while driving was found to have suspected methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana, among other substances according to a Floyd County Jail report.
According to the report:
Brandon Lamar Wright, 46, was stopped by a Floyd County police officer late Thursday night on Park Avenue in Lindale after the officer saw Wright with his cell phone in his hand while he was driving.
Police went on to find multiple bags of suspected meth, marijuana and cocaine all pre-packaged for sale in the vehicle, as well as numerous pills and a gun.
Wright is charged with felony counts of possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
He is also charged with felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of Schedule II controlled substance and possession of a Schedule III controlled substance.
A convicted felon, Wright is also charged with felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, as well as misdemeanor counts of possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and violation of the hands-free law.
He is being held on $27,000 bond.