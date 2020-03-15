Cave Spring police pulled over a motorist for crossing a double yellow line, leading to a felony drug arrest, early Sunday morning.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Kimberly Dawn Dean, 56, was arrested around 12:30 a.m. Sunday on Padlock Mountain Road in Cave Spring. She was found to be carrying a pill bottle containing undisclosed prescription medications that were not prescribed for her.
Dean is charged with felony possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance and misdemeanor counts of not keeping drugs in the original container and failure to maintain her lane.