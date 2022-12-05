Cedartown woman charged with possession of firearm and marijuana Adam Carey ACarey@RN-T.com Adam Carey Author email Dec 5, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Cedartown woman is charged with felony possession of marijuana and possession of a firearm during certain crimes after an incident Friday night on East 12th Street, reports stated.According to Floyd County Jail reports:Shian Shanay Winfield, 21, was found in possession of a firearm as well as a misdemeanor amount of marijuana Friday night. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Adam Carey Author email Follow Adam Carey Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Trending Now 'I'm a warrior for God': Herschel Walker stumps in Floyd County Cave Spring police officer arrested alongside three others on drug conspiracy charges Jury finds man guilty of voluntary manslaughter in Robin Hood Road shooting 'You're going to serve every day': Rome man sentenced to 30 years in prison, life on probation, for molesting a child Murray County school administrator charged with child molestation Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Region Stories LIVE WELL POLK: This holiday season, spread cheer, not flu 25 min ago Liam McChesney delivers as Illinois State snaps 5-game losing streak with 3-point barrage 1 hr ago Woman charged in connection with shooting death of boyfriend in southwest Houston 1 hr ago Suspect in Migos rapper Takeoff's death had Mexico vacation planned and wasn't fleeing, lawyer says 1 hr ago Who should you tip and who should you skip when out for the holidays? An expert weighs in 1 hr ago Law enforcement searching for missing UH student near Canyon Lake 1 hr ago Trial date scheduled for man charged in 2013 slaying 1 hr ago Parades, festivals highlight weekend holiday events around Montgomery County 1 hr ago View the e-Edition Trending Now Updated: Collision at Martha Berry, Fifth Avenue kills Rome man Friday evening; memorial services pending. Cedartown man dies after being shot in altercation 'I'm a warrior for God': Herschel Walker stumps in Floyd County Cave Spring police officer arrested alongside three others on drug conspiracy charges Jury finds man guilty of voluntary manslaughter in Robin Hood Road shooting Latest Region Stories LIVE WELL POLK: This holiday season, spread cheer, not flu 25 min ago Liam McChesney delivers as Illinois State snaps 5-game losing streak with 3-point barrage 1 hr ago Woman charged in connection with shooting death of boyfriend in southwest Houston 1 hr ago Suspect in Migos rapper Takeoff's death had Mexico vacation planned and wasn't fleeing, lawyer says 1 hr ago Who should you tip and who should you skip when out for the holidays? An expert weighs in 1 hr ago Law enforcement searching for missing UH student near Canyon Lake 1 hr ago Trial date scheduled for man charged in 2013 slaying 1 hr ago Parades, festivals highlight weekend holiday events around Montgomery County 1 hr ago