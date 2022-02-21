Cedartown woman arrested at Broad Street bar, accused of kicking officer By Olivia Morley OMorley@RN-T.com Olivia Morley Staff Writer Author email Feb 21, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A Cedartown woman was held on a $5,700 bond Monday after she was arrested at Peaches located at 325 Broad Street around 2 a.m. Sunday morning on disorderly conduct and public drunk charges.According to Floyd County Jail reports:Payton Saige Worthy, 24, acted in a violent manner and yelled violent threats to another person. When Rome police attempted to arrest her, Worthy kicked the officer and resisted arrest.Worthy also kicked the passenger door inside the patrol vehicle, leaving behind a dent.She is charged with felony terroristic threats and acts, obstruction of an officer and interference with government property. She was held on a $5,700 bond Monday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Olivia Morley Staff Writer Author email Follow Olivia Morley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Latest e-Edition Rome News Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Arrest made in multi-county theft ring, over $80,000 worth of merchandise recovered so far A transformation is in the works – and more will be needed Floyd Schools appealing fines from alleged school board member comments at Pepperell basketball game Swims family pauses Dixie Speedway events Experience The Early Way on Broad: Store stretches the boundaries of boutique shopping Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists