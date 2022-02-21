A Cedartown woman was held on a $5,700 bond Monday after she was arrested at Peaches located at 325 Broad Street around 2 a.m. Sunday morning on disorderly conduct and public drunk charges.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Payton Saige Worthy, 24, acted in a violent manner and yelled violent threats to another person. When Rome police attempted to arrest her, Worthy kicked the officer and resisted arrest.

Worthy also kicked the passenger door inside the patrol vehicle, leaving behind a dent.

She is charged with felony terroristic threats and acts, obstruction of an officer and interference with government property. She was held on a $5,700 bond Monday.

Recommended for you

Comments disabled.