A Cedartown woman was arrested near the Housing Authority on Avenue B Sunday evening after Rome police officers attempted to arrest her on a warrant and she ran from them, reports stated.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Lorie Jane Ponder, 34, also grabbed the police officer's hand and arms and attempted to kick him in the face. She is charged with felony obstruction, battery and criminal trespass.

She also was being held for the Gordon County Sheriff's Office Monday on unspecified charges.

Recommended for you

Comments disabled.