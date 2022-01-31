Cedartown woman accused of attempting to kick officer in the face By Olivia Morley OMorley@RN-T.com Olivia Morley Staff Writer Author email Jan 31, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A Cedartown woman was arrested near the Housing Authority on Avenue B Sunday evening after Rome police officers attempted to arrest her on a warrant and she ran from them, reports stated.According to Floyd County Jail reports:Lorie Jane Ponder, 34, also grabbed the police officer's hand and arms and attempted to kick him in the face. She is charged with felony obstruction, battery and criminal trespass.She also was being held for the Gordon County Sheriff's Office Monday on unspecified charges. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Olivia Morley Staff Writer Author email Follow Olivia Morley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Latest e-Edition Rome News Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Local Events Trending Now Two Rome natives make 'Most Influential Georgians' list 'Multiple ounces of cocaine and marijuana': Three arrested at Nixon Avenue residence on drug trafficking charges County officials to meet with Emerald Oaks contractors to discuss damaged roads Police make 6 arrests on meth charges over the weekend Top Hat Formal Wear business and building being sold Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists