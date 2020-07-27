A Cedartown pair remained in jail Monday afternoon without bond following an early morning drug arrest.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Terrie Lynn Johnson, 51, and Jeffery Eugene Winkles, 46, were each arrested just after midnight Monday at a Fosters Mill Road address when they were both found with a "clear crystal like substance" thought to be methamphetamine, along with glass smoking devices with "white powdery residue."
Johnson and Winkles are each charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, and a misdemeanor possession and use of drug related objects.