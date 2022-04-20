A Cedartown man is seriously injured after he was thrown from his car after a wreck, Friday.

According to Floyd County Police Department reports,

The driver of a 1991 Chevrolet drove into a grassy ditch and left a heavy tire impression. This caused the truck to travel ten feet in the air before landing and rotating several more times.

During this time, the man was thrown from the vehicle and landed nine feet from the initial impact location. In total, the car traveled 53 yards away from the initial crash sight. 

The man was transported by emergency medical services and taken to Floyd Medical Center for a serious injury.

