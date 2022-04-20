Cedartown man seriously injured in wreck Imani Beverly-Knox IBeverly@RN-T.com Imani Beverly-Knox Author email Apr 20, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A Cedartown man is seriously injured after he was thrown from his car after a wreck, Friday.According to Floyd County Police Department reports,The driver of a 1991 Chevrolet drove into a grassy ditch and left a heavy tire impression. This caused the truck to travel ten feet in the air before landing and rotating several more times.During this time, the man was thrown from the vehicle and landed nine feet from the initial impact location. In total, the car traveled 53 yards away from the initial crash sight. The man was transported by emergency medical services and taken to Floyd Medical Center for a serious injury. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Imani Beverly-Knox Author email Follow Imani Beverly-Knox Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Latest e-Edition Rome News Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Armuchee man accused of killing grandmother, storing her body in freezer Anna K. Davie Elementary principal, assistant principal leaving positions Adairsville police arrest 32-year-old man accused of raping minor Judge overturns Watkins murder conviction in 2001 shooting case Cedartown man charged with murder in connection with missing woman's death Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists