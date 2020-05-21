Cedartown man reportedly threatened to cut people's hands off
A Cedartown man remained in jail without bond Thursday morning after being arrested on felony cruelty to children and terroristic threats charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Norman Lamar Garlin, 52, of Cedartown, held a knife over three inches long as he threatened to cut off the hands of several people, including a 10 year-old child. He stated this in front of the child as well.
Garlin is charged with felony terroristic threats and acts, first degree cruelty to children and misdemeanor third degree cruelty to children.