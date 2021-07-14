A Cedartown man was arrested Tuesday after a Floyd County police officer found marijuana "infused Cheetos" in his vehicle, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Darius Scott Pryor, 31, of Cedartown, was stopped by police for a window tint violation and the arresting officer reported they could smell marijuana coming from the vehicle. A search found the THC-infused snacks.
Prior was held early Wednesday on $5,700 bond on a felony possession of a Scheduled I controlled substance charge.