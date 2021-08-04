A Cedartown man is being held at the Floyd County Jail without bond on firearms and methamphetamine charges, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Kevin Scott McEver, 40, and Amelia Regina Little, 39, were arrested at Little's Freeman Ferry Road home on Wednesday.
McEver faces charges from a July 9 incident at another location on Freeman Ferry Road where police found him with several firearms -- including a stolen sawed off 12-gauge shotgun -- as well as undisclosed amounts of methamphetamine and marijuana.
McEver faces charges of felony meth possession, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, theft by receiving stolen property, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a sawed off shotgun as well as charges of fleeing or attempting to elude an officer and marijuana possession.
He and Little face additional drug charges stemming from their arrest on Tuesday. They are both charged with felony possession of meth and misdemeanor possession of drug related objects.
McEver remained in jail Wednesday without bond. Little remained in jail Wednesday on $5,700 bond.