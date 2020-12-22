A 66-year-old Cedartown man died as a result of his injuries following a wreck Monday afternoon on U.S. 27 south of Cedartown.
Polk County Coroner Norman Smith confirmed Henry Wallace Hogue was pronounced dead on the scene of the wreck, which occurred in the area of Mildred Drive around 3:30 p.m. on Monday.
According to the Georgia State Patrol, Hogue was riding a Harley Davidson FLSTC motorcycle and was stopped at the stop sign on Mildred Drive at its intersection with the northbound lanes of U.S. 27 before attempting to cross over the highway.
As he did, he went directly into the path of a 1996 Chevrolet GMT400 truck traveling in the northbound left lane of U.S. 27. Hogue was struck by the GMT400 on the left side and thrown from the motorcycle.
Hogue was then struck by a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado truck traveling in the southbound right lane of the highway. The motorcycle became trapped underneath the GMT400 as both vehicles left the west side of the highway. Once off the roadway, both vehicles caught on fire.
The driver of the GMT400 suffered minor injuries and was transported to Floyd Medical Center. The wreck caused all lanes of the highway to be blocked for a stretch with drivers rerouted onto Benedict Loop.