A Cedartown man was held without bond Wednesday after he fled from Floyd County police while travelling through Cave Spring, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
William Kevin Bridges, 34, failed to pull over for law enforcement when they had their flashing lights and sirens on. He then reportedly drove at speeds that exceeded 90 miles per hour when the speed limits were 45 to 55 mph.
When he did eventually pull over at the intersection of Gadsden Road and Old Cedartown Road, police found he had a suspended license. He was also driving a car that was reported stolen in Polk County back in November 2020.
He is charged with felony fleeing from officers, motor vehicle theft, misdemeanor driving on a suspended license, reckless driving, too fast for conditions, failure to maintain lane, driving on wrong side of the road and passing in a no passing zone.